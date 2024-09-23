PM Modi expresses gratitude to President Biden for hosting QUAD Summit; Biden lauds PM Modi historic visit to Ukraine

AMN / WEB DESK

India is engaged in ongoing discussions with various parties to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US, Misri emphasized India’s role in these conversations and highlighted Modi’s recent visit to Ukraine, where he urged both sides to negotiate peace.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has highlighted the significance of the recent QUAD Summit and bilateral meetings, which offered Prime Minister Narendra Modi a platform to articulate India’s vision for global growth, peace, and security. Speaking to the media in New York today, Misri shared key takeaways from Mr Modi’s discussions with US President Joe Biden, including the United States’ decision to return 297 stolen or trafficked Indian antiquities.

Mr. Misri said, Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude to President Biden for hosting the summit and for his leadership in strengthening the Quad, underscoring the importance of the alliance in fostering global cooperation. He said, Mr. Modi emphasized that the Quad’s shared democratic values are vital for humanity, particularly in the face of increasing global tensions. The Prime Minister affirmed that the Quad is poised to remain a long-term partner, ready to collaborate with Indo-Pacific nations for mutual growth and stability.

Key takeaways from the meeting between PM Modi and President Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden of the United States held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Quad Summit at Biden’s residence in Delaware on Saturday.

The US president lauded PM Modi for his historic visit to Ukraine and his message of peace amid the war with Russia. The US also supported India’s permanent membership in the UN Security Council.

Key highlights from the meeting:

Elevating India-US relations

Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for President Biden’s unparalleled contributions to enhancing the India-US partnership, as stated by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Recalling his earlier visit to the US last year and President Biden’s trip to India for the G20 summit, the Prime Minister noted that these visits have led to greater dynamism and depth in the India-US relationship.

The Prime Minister highlighted that India and the US now share a robust global strategic partnership that encompasses all aspects of human endeavor, fueled by common democratic values, aligned interests, and dynamic people-to-people connections. The two leaders explored opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest and exchanged perspectives on global and regional matters, including the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

India as a leader

President Biden expressed appreciation for India’s leadership on the world stage, particularly Prime Minister Modi’s role in the G20 and the Global South, according to a White House statement. The US President praised the Prime Minister’s commitment to strengthening the Quad to ensure a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

“India is at the forefront of efforts to seek solutions to the most pressing challenges, from supporting the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic to addressing the devastating consequences of conflicts around the world,” the White House said.

President Biden lauded Prime Minister Modi for his historic visits to Poland and Ukraine, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in decades, and for his message of peace and ongoing humanitarian support for Ukraine. The statement did not address the Prime Minister’s visit to Russia.

President Biden assured Prime Minister Modi that the US supports initiatives to reform global institutions to “reflect India’s important voice” and backed India’s permanent membership in a reformed UN Security Council.

Forging new frontiers in technology and space cooperation

President Biden and Prime Minister Modi celebrated the success of the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) in enhancing cooperation in key sectors like space, semiconductors, and advanced telecommunications. They committed to improving collaboration in artificial intelligence, quantum technology, and clean energy, while strengthening ties with partners through the Quad and the US-India-ROK Trilateral Technology initiative.

The leaders also endorsed deeper cyberspace cooperation and announced the establishment of a semiconductor fabrication plant for national security and green energy. Additionally, they welcomed progress on joint NASA-ISRO scientific research aboard the International Space Station in 2025.

Strengthening partnerships in defense and aerospace

The US President praised India’s progress in procuring 31 General Atomics MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft, enhancing the intelligence and surveillance capabilities of its armed forces. The leaders acknowledged advancements in the US-India Defense Industrial Cooperation Roadmap, focusing on co-production arrangements for jet engines, munitions, and ground mobility systems.

President Biden welcomed India’s implementation of a 5 percent GST on maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, which simplifies the tax structure and supports India’s goal of becoming a leading aviation hub.

They also celebrated a teaming agreement between Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems to establish a new MRO facility for the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft in India, reinforcing US-India defense cooperation.

Advancing clean energy initiatives and supply chains

Prime Minister Modi and President Biden endorsed joint efforts to enhance clean energy supply chains through US and Indian manufacturing. They aim to unlock $1 billion in multilateral financing for projects across the clean energy value chain, including renewable energy and zero-emission vehicles. The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has provided a $250 million loan to Tata Power Solar and $500 million to First Solar for manufacturing facilities in India.

The leaders also welcomed collaboration on a National Center for Hydrogen Safety and emphasized their commitment to accelerating renewable energy and clean technology initiatives in India.

Health and economic cooperation

Prime Minister Modi and President Biden celebrated the new US-India Drug Policy Framework to combat synthetic drug trafficking while enhancing public health collaboration. They highlighted the inaugural US-India Cancer Dialogue in August 2024, aimed at accelerating cancer research and development.

The leaders also welcomed a Memorandum of Understanding to boost cooperation between US and Indian small and medium-sized enterprises, focusing on trade, technology, and the green economy. Additionally, they emphasized enhanced agricultural cooperation, addressing climate-smart practices and regulatory issues to increase bilateral trade.

Return of antiquities

A symbolic handover of select artefacts took place on the sidelines of his bilateral meeting with President Biden in Wilmington, Delaware.

The United States returned 297 antiquities to India that were either stolen or trafficked from the country. The repatriation of these artefacts follows a Cultural Property Agreement signed in July 2024 between the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and the Archaeological Survey of India under the Ministry of Culture.