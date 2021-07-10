21st National Fish Farmers’ Day observed in Manipur

AMN

The 21st National Fish Farmers’ Day 2021 was observed in Manipur on Saturday. On the occasion, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh announced that the State Government would provide loans with 50 percent grant to fish farmers who produce local fish Sareng (Wallago Catfish) and instructed the Fisheries Department to introduce a scheme in this regard soon.

Addressing the function organised by the State Fishery Department at Imphal, Shri Biren said that Manipur is a State with its cuisine marked by abundant consumption of fish. Therefore, there is a need to carry out advanced fish farming in order to meet its people’s demand for fresh fish which are healthy for consumption. He added that the State Government had also provided financial assistance to many fish farmers under certain schemes.

The Chief Minister said that the Government had now made access to loans by farmers easier in lesser time with its single clearance window system and added that this initiative had convinced borrowers to timely repay the loan too. The production capacity of fishes in the State had also increased from 31,000 MT to 33,000 MT per year now with the joint efforts of the Government and the fish farmers. The production capacity had been affected to some extent by the pandemic which otherwise would have increased significantly, he said.

The Chief Minister also distributed cash rewards to the winners of Best Fish Farmers 2020 during the function.

The National Fish Farmers Day is celebrated on 10th July every year in memory of scientists Dr K. H. Alikunhi and Dr H. L. Chaudhary for their successful demonstration of Hypophysation (technology of induced breeding) in Indian Major Carps on 10th July 1957. The day is also observed in recognition of the hard work and sincere efforts of fish farmers in producing fish for the people.