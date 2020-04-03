FreeCurrencyRates.com

03 Apr 2020
21 new COVID-19 positive cases confirmed in Kerala

AMN

21 more COVID-19 positive cases were confirmed today in Kerala. Eight cases are from Kasargode, 5 from Idukki, 2 from Kollam and one each from Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanthitta, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kannur. One of the newly confirmed cases is a 27 year old pregnant lady from Kollam. Among the new cases, two people had participated in Tabligh meeting in Nizamuddin.

The total number of people under treatment presently in the state is 256. So far, 286 positive cases have been reported from the state among which 28 people recovered including 4 foreigners.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the video conference with Prime Minister, the situation of Kerala was appraised and permission and support was sought for Rapid test facility for COVID-19 and more fund allocation for the State was also asked.

State government also sought Centre’s intervention in Inter State Goods movement in the country. Chief Minister further said that as directed by the PM, State government is appointing an expert committee to give opinion on measures to control crowd after the lockdown period is over.

The Kerala Government plans to create one lakh isolation beds and temporary COVID hospitals in the State. Government will take over home stays and Hotels in the State for the same.

