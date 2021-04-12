NITI Aayog to launch Online Dispute Resolution handbook
ICCR Foundation Day celebrated at Indian Embassy in Seoul
No plan to stop train services in country: Railway Board Chairman
Bihar: Schools, colleges, coaching centres to remain closed, Shops to shut down after 7 PM
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Apr 2021 06:58:06      انڈین آواز

21 coal miners trapped in China’s Xinjiang

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

China’s Xinjiang region is facing underground flooding in the Fengyuan coal mine in Hutubi County. The flood which has trapped 21 miners occurred on Saturday evening, state media reported.

It added eight of the 29 miners working at the location had already been rescued.

Staff were carrying out upgrading works at the site when disaster struck.

Rescuers have been trying to pump water out of the flooded shaft while simultaneously pumping air into the mine.

Coal mines in China are among the world’s most dangerous, with explosions and gas leaks a regular occurrence.

Mining accidents in eastern Shandong province in January and the southwest city of Chongqing in December killed more than 30 miners.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Kiren Rijiju inaugurates KICE in Rowing in Srinagar

AMN Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurated the Khelo India Centre of Excellence in Rowing in Srinag ...

Wrestler Anshu Malik, Sonam Malik qualify for Tokyo Olympics

AMN In women wrestling, Indian Anshu Malik and Sonam Malik have secured the Tokyo Olympics berths in the 57 ...

خبرنامہ

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

چھتیس گڑھ میں ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں پانچ سکیورٹی اہلکارہلاک اور 12 زخمی ہوگئے۔

یہ واقعہ بستر خطے کے نرائن پور ضلعے میں آج شام اُس وقتپ آیا ج ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz