200 years of Urdu journalism

Masoom Moradabadi

March 27 (2022) marks the completion of two hundred years of Urdu journalism. Indeed, it is a moment of great happiness and pride for all of us.

Since its inception, Urdu journalism has been at the forefront of promoting national values and strengthening communal harmony. It also played a revolutionary role during the anti-colonial freedom struggle and contributed to the process of nation-building.

To commemorate the occasion, a day-long function is scheduled to be held on March 30, 2022, at India Islamic Cultural Centre, New Delhi.

The bicentenary celebrations, starting from 10 AM, March 30, 2022, will be inaugurated by former Vice-President of India Hamid Ansari.

Vijay Kumar Chopra, the editor of Hind Samachar (Jalandhar), will preside over the function. Eminent journalist and poet Hasan Kamal will give the key-note address.

Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haque, Padma Shri Prof. Akhtarul Wasey and former MP and ambassador Meem Afzal will be guests of honour.

Eminent Urdu journalists, from different parts of the country, are expected to participate in the function.

The celebrations will also remember the great sacrifices made by the Urdu journalists during the Freedom Struggle. The participants will also discuss the issues and challenges before Urdu journalism today.

On this occasion, an exhibition is to be organized to display copies of rare and old Urdu newspapers. A documentary film on the history of Urdu journalism will be shown.

During the event, several senior and noted Urdu journalists will be felicitated with awards. These awards have been named after the makers of Urdu journalism, which include Moulvi Muhammad Baqir, Pandit Harihar Dutta, Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad, maulana Hasrat Mohani, Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar, Maulana Zafar Ali Khan, Maulana Abdul Majid Daryabadi, Abdur Razzaq Malihabadi, Maulana Mohammad Usman Farqaleet, and G.D. Chandan.

Soon after the birth of Urdu journalism in India, it began to express anti-colonial sentiments and promote composite nationalism.

As far as the first Urdu newspaper is concerned, it was Jam-i-Jahan-Numa published from Kolkata by Pandit Harihar Dutta in March 1827. The editor of Jam-i-Jahan-Numa was Pandit Sada Sukh Lal.

Contrary to the communal perceptions, Urdu newspapers were launched by Hindus. It is also true that the contribution of non-Muslims to Urdu journalism is not less than Muslim journalists.

Soon after the birth of Urdu journalism, it began to express its dissents against the foreign rule. Mohammad Moulvi Baqir, the editor of Delhi Akhbar, boldly wrote against the exploitative British rule and sided with the freedom fighters during the 1857 Revolt. The British government, in order to suppress the dissenting voices, blew Moulvi Muhammad Baqir up by tying him from the mouth of cannon.

But this did not deter the spirit of the Urdu journalists and they continued to play a key role in the Freedom Struggle of the country.

You are cordially invited to the Bicentenary Celebrations of Urdu Journalism. Let’s come together in paying tribute to the martyrs and work together in promoting Urdu journalism.