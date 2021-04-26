2 lakh 19 thousand patients recover in last 24 hours

3 lakh 52 thousand fresh cases of COVID-19 reported

WEB DESK

The country’s COVID-19 recovery rate is at 82.62 per cent with the recovery of more than two lakh 19 thousand patients in the last 24 hours.

A Total number of three lakh 52 thousand 991 new cases have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours taking the cumulative positive cases to over one crore 73 lakh.

The Health Ministry said two thousand 812 deaths have also been reported during the last 24 hour taking the toll to over one lakh 95 thousand across the country.

The country’s COVID-19 recovery rate is at 82.62 per cent with the recovery of more than two lakh 19 thousand patients in the last 24 hours. The Ministry said that more than one crore 43 lakh patients have already recovered from this disease. Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is over 28 lakh 13 thousand which comprises 16.25 per cent of total positive cases.