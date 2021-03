AMN

In a major boost to India’s rice exports potential, the first consignment of ‘red rice’ was flagged off today to the US. Iron rich ‘red rice’ is grown in Brahmaputra valley of Assam, without the use of any chemical fertilizer.

The rice variety is referred as ‘Bao-dhaan’, which is an integral part of Assamese food. The Commerce and Industry Ministry said the growth in exports of ‘red rice’ would enhance incomes of farming families of the Brahmaputra flood plains.