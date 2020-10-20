1464 candidates remain in fray for 2nd phase of Bihar polls

AMN / PATNA

As many as 1464 candidates are left in the fray for the second phase of assembly elections in Bihar, after the end of withdrawal of candidature in 94 constituencies.

Out of 1510 valid nominations, total 46 candidates withdrew their candidature.

Polling would be held on 3rd November in these assembly constituencies spread over 17 districts.

With 27 candidates, Maharajganj Constituency of Siwan district has the maximum number of candidates.

In the same district in Darauli assembly segment, four contestants are in fray, which is the lowest number of nominees for this phase.

For the Third and Final phase of assembly elections, the process of filing for nomination ended today in 78 assembly constituencies.

As per latest information, 884 nominations were filed in this phase.

On the last day, state minister for Housing and Urban development Suresh Kumar Sharma filed his nomination as a candidate of BJP from Muzaffarpur assembly constituency.

The nomination process for Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha bye-poll also ended today.

Polling will be held in this parliamentary constituency along with THIRD PHASE of assembly elections.