14 killed after plane crashed in Brazilian Amazon

AMN

Fourteen people were killed on Saturday when a plane crashed in the Brazilian Amazon in the northern town of Barcelos, a popular tourist spot. Brazilian media reports said there were no survivors of the crash. Amazonas state Governor Wilson Lima said the plane was an 18-passenger EMB-110, a twin-engine turboprop manufactured by Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer.

The Embraer PT-SOG aircraft had taken off from Manaus, the Amazonas state capital and the biggest city in the Amazon, and was attempting to land in heavy rain when it crashed, local media reported. The passengers were Brazilian tourists on their way to fish, the reports said.

The Brazilian Air Force sent a team from Manaus to collect information and preserve any evidence that could be used for the investigation into the crash, an Air Force statement said.