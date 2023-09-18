इंडियन आवाज़     18 Sep 2023 07:35:21      انڈین آواز

Red Cross sends humanitarian convoys to breakaway Karabakh region from Armenia, Azerbaijan

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The International Committee of the Red Cross said today that it had sent humanitarian convoys to the breakaway Karabakh region from Armenia and Azerbaijan simultaneously, reopening the road link to Armenia blockaded since December. The ICRC is today bringing shipments of wheat flour and essential medical items to people in need via the Lachin Corridor and the Aghdam road.

Karabakh is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, but has an overwhelmingly ethnic Armenian population which won de facto independence from Baku in the early 1990s after a lengthy war. Azerbaijan has effectively blockaded Karabakh since December 2022, causing acute hunger in the region. Azerbaijan and the Karabakh separatist administration agreed to simultaneously reopen the two roads earlier this month, with a single Russian aid truck entering Karabakh from Azerbaijan. This is the first restoration of direct transport links since 1988.
Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بھارت-سعودی عرب ساجھے داری، خطے اور دنیا کے فلاح وبہبود کیلئے بے حد اہم ہے

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے سعودی عرب کے ولی عہد شہزادے محمد بن س ...

جی ٹوینٹی رہنماؤں نے نئی دلّی اعلانیہ منظور کیا ہے۔

T AMN جی ٹوینٹی رہنماﺅں کے منظور کئے گئے نئی دلّی اعلانیے ک ...

بھارت میں بدعنوانی، ذات پات اور فرقہ واریت کیلئے کوئی جگہ نہیں: وزیر اعظم مودی

AMN /WEB DESK وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سال 2047 تک بھارت ...

MARQUEE

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

MEDIA

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

@isro AMN / WEB DESK India's first space-based mission to study the Sun, Aditya L1 spacecraft successfu ...

Dipti Ranjan Sahoo, A Scientist working to reduce impact of earthquake

Dipti Ranjan Sahoo is among the 12 scientists who have selected for the prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Pr ...

@Powered By: Logicsart