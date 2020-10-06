12th BRICS Summit to be held virtually on November 17

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russia2020The 12th BRICS Summit will be held on 17th November 2020 via video conference. The theme of the Meeting of the Leaders of BRICS countries which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa is “BRICS Partnership for Global Stability, Shared Security and Innovative Growth”.

The Summit this year is being held under the Chairmanship of Russia and aims at a multifaceted cooperation between the member countries.

The five member countries have continued close strategic partnership on all the three major pillars of peace and security, economy and finance, cultural and people-to-people exchanges.