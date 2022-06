AMN

In Uttar Pradesh, 10 people died and 7 others injured in a road accident in Pilibhit district during the wee hours today. The incident took place when a jeep carrying devotees from Haridwar collided with a tree near Gajraula on national highway 730.

In another accident, 6 people died in Hamirpur district of the state yesterday evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and sorrow over the incident.