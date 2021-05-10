1.5 lakh doses of Sputnik V vaccine arrive in India

RDIF ties up with Indian companies for bulk production

AMN / WEB DESK

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur has said 1.5 lakh doses of Sputnik V have already reached India and Russian Direct Investment Fund has also tied up with local Indian companies for bulk production. In response to a letter written by Congress leader Mallukarjun Kharge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Thakur elaborated measures taken by the Centre to tackle the COVID pandemic.

He said Indian Railways delivered 4200 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen via 268 tankers to various states across the country. A total of 8 Oxygen Expresses have already completed their journey so far.

750 beds in various Military Hospitals have been set aside for civilian use. Mr Thakur said IAF transport aircraft have carried out 50 sorties, airlifting 61 oxygen containers of 1142 MT capacity from abroad.

Naval ships – Kolkata, Kochi, Tabar, Trikand, Jalashwa and Airavat – have been deployed for shipment of liquid medical oxygen-filled cryogenic containers and associated medical equipment from various countries in the Middle East and South-East Asia.

The Minister added that not only did NDA Government double the allocation during the COVID period last year from 61 thousand 500 crore rupees to a historic high of over one lakh crore rupees, but also increased the wages to 202 rupees thereby ensuring 300 crore person days of work in total.