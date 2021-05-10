Covid positive report not mandatory for hospitalisation: Health Ministry
Bangladesh records lowest COVID 19 daily death toll since March 29
SC sets up 12 member task force to streamline oxygen allocation across India
India welcomes US for relaxing norms of TRIPS agreement
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 May 2021 12:55:15      انڈین آواز

1.5 lakh doses of Sputnik V vaccine arrive in India

Leave a comment
Published On: By

RDIF ties up with Indian companies for bulk production

AMN / WEB DESK

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur has said 1.5 lakh doses of Sputnik V have already reached India and Russian Direct Investment Fund has also tied up with local Indian companies for bulk production. In response to a letter written by Congress leader Mallukarjun Kharge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Thakur elaborated measures taken by the Centre to tackle the COVID pandemic.

He said Indian Railways delivered 4200 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen via 268 tankers to various states across the country. A total of 8 Oxygen Expresses have already completed their journey so far.

750 beds in various Military Hospitals have been set aside for civilian use. Mr Thakur said IAF transport aircraft have carried out 50 sorties, airlifting 61 oxygen containers of 1142 MT capacity from abroad.

Naval ships – Kolkata, Kochi, Tabar, Trikand, Jalashwa and Airavat – have been deployed for shipment of liquid medical oxygen-filled cryogenic containers and associated medical equipment from various countries in the Middle East and South-East Asia.

The Minister added that not only did NDA Government double the allocation during the COVID period last year from 61 thousand 500 crore rupees to a historic high of over one lakh crore rupees, but also increased the wages to 202 rupees thereby ensuring 300 crore person days of work in total.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Indian hockey team captains promise better showing at the Tokyo Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Hockey Captains Manpreet Singh and Rani Rampaul have exuded confidence that t ...

Hockey India mourns the deaths of Kaushik and Ravinder Pal Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Saturday turned out to be a black day for Indian Hockey as the sport lost two ...

خبرنامہ

اپریل میں 75لاکھ افراد روزگار سے محروم ہوگئے

جاوید اخترہندوستان میں کورونا وائرس کی دوسری لہر کے نتیجے می ...

کووڈ کے معاشی اثرات کو کم کرنے کے لئے آر بی آئی کی جامع حکمت عملی

نمائندہ خصوصیملک میں کووڈ کے بڑھتے معاشی اثرات کو کم کرنے کی ...

دالوں میں خود کفالت کے لئے نئی حکمت عملی

20 لاکھ سے زیادہ بیجوں کے منی کٹس تقسیم کیے جائیں گے جو پچھلے س ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Devastating impact of the pandemic on media, deplorable situation in India

Geneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the media, the Switzerland based media ri ...

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz