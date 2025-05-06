पाकिस्तान-भारत तनाव पर UN महासचिव का संदेश : “सैन्य समाधान कोई समाधान नहीं”, संयम बरतने की अपील

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पहलगाम में 22 अप्रैल को हुए आतंकी हमले के बाद भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच बढ़ते तनाव पर संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासचिव एंटोनियो गुटेरेस ने आज सोमवार को चिंता जताई। उन्होंने दोनों देशों से “अधिकतम संयम (maximum restraint)” बरतने की अपील की और स्पष्ट रूप से कहा कि “सैन्य समाधान कोई समाधान नहीं है”। उन्होंने हमले की कड़ी निंदा करते हुए कहा, “मैं पहलगाम आतंकी हमले की कड़ी निंदा करता हूं और पीड़ित परिवारों के प्रति अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं। निर्दोष नागरिकों को निशाना बनाना पूरी तरह अस्वीकार्य है और दोषियों को न्याय के कटघरे में लाया जाना चाहिए। संयुक्त राष्ट्र प्रमुख ने चेताया कि किसी भी तरह की सैन्य टकराव “तेजी से नियंत्रण से बाहर” हो सकता है और इसे टालना बेहद जरूरी है। उन्होंने कहा, “यह समय है संयम बरतने का और पीछे हटने का है। सैन्य समाधान कोई समाधान नहीं होता। संयुक्त राष्ट्र हर उस पहल का समर्थन करेगा जो तनाव को कम करने और शांति की दिशा में आगे बढ़ने के लिए हो।”

गुटेरेस की यह अपील ऐसे समय में आई है जब भारत सरकार ने पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ सख्त कदम उठाए हैं। 22 अप्रैल को हुए पहलगाम हमले में 26 नागरिकों की जान गई थी, जिसके बाद भारत ने हमले के दोषियों को सख्त सजा देने की बात कही है। सरकार ने अपनी सेना को कार्रवाई के तरीके, समय और स्थान तय करने की पूर्ण स्वतंत्रता दी है। इसके अलावा भारत ने पाकिस्तान को कड़ा संदेश देने के लिए “सिंधु जल संधि” को भी निलंबित करने का निर्णय लिया है।

वहीं विपक्षी दलों ने भी इस गंभीर हमले के जवाब में सरकार द्वारा उठाए गए हर कदम को समर्थन देने की बात कही है। गुटेरेस का बयान अंतरराष्ट्रीय समुदाय की ओर से भारत-पाक तनाव पर शांति की अपील के रूप में देखा जा रहा है।

Secretary-General’s press encounter on India and Pakistan

Tensions between India and Pakistan are at their highest in years.

I deeply respect and am profoundly grateful to the Government and people of both countries — and their significant contributions to the work of the United Nations, not least UN peacekeeping.

And so it pains me to see relations reaching a boiling point.

I understand the raw feelings following the awful terror attack in Pahalgam on 22 April.

I once again strongly condemn that attack and extend my condolences to the families of the victims.

Targeting civilians is unacceptable – and those responsible must be brought to justice through credible and lawful means.

It is also essential – especially at this critical hour — to avoid a military confrontation that could easily spin out of control.

Now is the time for maximum restraint and stepping back from the brink.

That has been my message in my ongoing outreach with both countries.

Make no mistake: A military solution is no solution.

And I offer my good offices to both governments in the service of peace.

The United Nations stands ready to support any initiative that promotes de-escalation, diplomacy, and a renewed commitment to peace.

Thank you.