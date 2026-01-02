Zohran Mamdani Writes Letter of Solidarity to Umar Khalid

Last Updated on January 2, 2026 12:27 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

Newly inaugurated New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has written a personal letter to former Jawaharlal Nehru University student and activist Umar Khalid, who is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The letter, which has recently surfaced on social media, has drawn attention both in India and abroad.

He mentioned that Khalid’s thoughts had stayed with him over the years and said that he continues to think about him during this difficult period. Mamdani also referred to meeting Khalid’s parents during their visit to the United States, describing the interaction as deeply moving. The letter concluded with a message of empathy, saying, “We are all thinking of you.”

Umar Khalid, a former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader, has been in jail since September 2020 in connection with cases linked to the 2020 Delhi riots. While one case against him has been dropped, he remains incarcerated in a separate UAPA case, with his bail pleas repeatedly denied.

Mamdani’s letter has renewed discussion around Khalid’s prolonged detention and has been seen by supporters as an international expression of concern over civil liberties and due process in India.