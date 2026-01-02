BJP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Apologises After Clash With NDTV Journalist

Last Updated on January 2, 2026 12:51 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

NEWS DESK

Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Minister and senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya faced sharp public criticism following a heated exchange with NDTV journalist Anurag Dwary on December 31, 2025, as Indore grappled with a major water contamination crisis in the Bhagirathpura area.

The confrontation occurred amid growing outrage over deaths and widespread illness caused by contaminated municipal water supply. According to official and media reports, sewage reportedly entered the drinking water system due to a pipeline leak near a toilet, triggering a public health emergency. At least 7 to 10 deaths have been reported, including a six-month-old infant, while over 2,000 residents were affected. Hundreds were hospitalised with symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea.

Bhagirathpura falls within Vijayvargiya’s Indore-1 VIDHAN SABHA constituency, intensifying scrutiny on the minister as the crisis dented Indore’s reputation as India’s cleanest city. During an on-camera interaction, Dwary questioned the minister about accountability beyond junior officials and the repeated failure to ensure clean drinking water. Vijayvargiya dismissed the queries as “phokat prashn” (useless questions) and used the slang term “ghanta,” prompting a sharp response from the journalist, who urged the minister to maintain decorum.

A video clip of the exchange, later shared by Dwary on social media platform X, went viral, drawing widespread praise for the journalist’s firmness and criticism of the minister’s language and conduct.

Amid mounting backlash, Vijayvargiya issued an apology on X, expressing regret over his remarks. He said he and his team had been working continuously for two days without rest and that his words were spoken in grief over the loss of lives. He added that ensuring the safety of residents remained his top priority.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav described the situation as “emergency-like,” announcing mass health screenings of around 40,000 residents, suspension of officials found responsible, and strict action against those guilty. The Madhya Pradesh High Court has also sought a status report on the incident.

The episode has renewed debate on civic accountability and governance failures, even in cities celebrated for cleanliness.