Zelensky signs application for Ukraine’s membership in EU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed an application for Ukraine’s membership in the European Union EU.

Ukrainian presidential press secretary Serhiy Nykyforov announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“A historic document. An application for membership in the European Union, signed by the President of Ukraine in Kyiv on February 28, 22,” he said.

Earlier, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine was applying to join the EU under a special procedure.

MEANWHILE The Russian military have reportedly launched missile strikes on Vasylkiv, Bila Tserkva and Kalynivka, which are situated in Kyiv Region.

The statement was made by the Ukrainian State Emergency Service, reports Ukrinform.

“Kyiv Region. At about 07:10 p.m., following missile strikes on the city of Vasylkiv, the city of Bila Tserkva and the village of Kalynivka, a five-storey dormitory and two five-storey residential houses were destroyed,” the report states.

Three emergency crews have left to Bila Tserkva to provide assistance. Meanwhile, it is not possible for them to reach Vasylkiv and Kalynivka due to shelling.