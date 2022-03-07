Zelensky calls on West to close sky over Ukraine or send weapons

AGENCIES

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the countries of the world to close the skies over Ukraine or to provide weapons, thus helping not only Ukraine, but also themselves.

The Ukrainian President said this in his video address, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

“How many more deaths and losses are needed to close the skies over Ukraine? How do civilians in Kharkiv or Mykolaiv differ from those in Hamburg or Vienna? We are waiting for a decision on closing the skies or providing the forces you have, or you can send to us combat aircraft and air defense systems, which will give us the strength we need. This is the help that the world must provide not just to Ukraine but also to themselves to prove that humanity will win,” Zelensky said.

He reminded that at night the Russian invaders launched air strikes on residential areas in Mykolaiv, shelled peaceful Kharkiv, and fired upon peaceful Ukrainian cities.