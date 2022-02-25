Zelensky calls on Putin to negotiate to stop deaths

AMN / WEB DESK

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to sit down at the negotiating table to stop deaths.

He voiced the appeal in his address on Friday, February 25, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“I want to appeal once again to the president of the Russian Federation. Fighting is taking place all over Ukraine. Let’s sit down at the negotiating table to stop the deaths of people,” Zelensky said.

Europe has enough power to stop the war – Zelensky

Zelensky is convinced that Europe has enough power to stop the Russian aggression against Ukraine and must act immediately.

The Head of the Ukrainian State said this in his video address, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

“Europe has enough power to stop this aggression. What to expect from European countries? Cancellation of visas for Russians? Disconnection from SWIFT? Total isolation of Russia? Recall of ambassadors? Oil embargo? Closing the sky? Today all this must be on the table, because this means the threat to all, to all of us, to the whole of Europe. We can still stop the aggression. We must act without any delay,” Zelensky stressed.

As reported Vladimir Putin, announced the start of a special military operation in Donbas. In the early hours of Thursday, February 24, Russia attacked Ukraine and launched a war.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine approved a presidential decree on the imposition of martial law throughout Ukraine.