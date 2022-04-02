FreeCurrencyRates.com

Yemen’s warring sides accepted two-month truce: UN

Published On:

AMN/ WEB DESK

he United Nations has said that Yemen’s warring sides have accepted a two-month truce. U.N. Spokesperson Farhan Haq yesterday said, the warring sides agreed to halt all offensive military, air, ground and maritime operations inside Yemen and across its borders. The truce is to start from today evening, the first day of Ramadan.

The agreement came after the Saudi-led coalition, which has been battling the Houthis in Yemen since 2015, began observing a unilateral cease-fire from Wednesday. Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels claim several attacks across the country’s borders, targeting the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the truce would pave the way toward peace. Speaking to reporters at the United Nations in New York, the UN Chief urged the parties to adhere to the truce, renew it after two months and work toward a political settlement

