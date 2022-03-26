Yemen’s Houthi rebels attack oil depot in Saudi city hosting F1 race

agencies

Yemen’s Houthi rebels attacked an oil depot in the Saudi city of Jiddah last night ahead of a Formula One race in the kingdom. It was the rebels’ highest-profile assault yet, though Saudi authorities pledged the upcoming grand prix would go on as scheduled.

The attack targeted the same fuel depot that the Houthis had attacked in recent days, the North Jiddah Bulk Plant that sits just southeast of the city’s international airport and is a crucial hub for Muslim pilgrims heading to Mecca. No injuries were reported in the attack.

The North Jiddah Bulk Plant stores diesel, gasoline and jet fuel for use in Jiddah, the kingdom’s second-largest city. It accounts for over a quarter of all of Saudi Arabia’s supplies and also supplies fuel crucial to running a regional desalination plant.

Saudi authorities acknowledged a hostile operation by the Houthis targeting the depot with a missile. Saudi Arabia leads a coalition in Yemenbattling the Iran-backed Houthis, who seized Yemen’s capital of Sanaa in September 2014.

Brig. Gen. Turki al-Malki, a spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, said, the fire damaged two tanks and was put out without injuries.

According to the state-run Saudi Press Agency, the hostile escalation targets oil facilities and aims to undermine energy security and the backbone of global economy. It said, these hostile attacks had no impact or repercussions in any way, shape or form on public life in Jiddah.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the Houthi attacks. In a tweet, Prime Minister Johnson said, these strikes put civilian lives at risk and must stop.

The second-ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jiddah is taking place tomorrow. The F1 said plans for today’s third practice and qualifying and tomorrow’s race were still set to go ahead. The Saudi Motorsport Co., which promotes the race, said the race weekend schedule will continue as planned.