AMN/ WEB DESK

Yemen’s Houthi militia group has claimed responsibility for attacking the Panama-flagged “BLUE LAGOON I” oil ship in the Red Sea. In a statement, aired by Houthi-run media, its spokesman Yahya Sarea said, the ship was attacked with a number of missiles and drones, and it was directly hit. He said, the ship was targeted because the company owning it has dealings with Israel. According to several media reports, “BLUE LAGOON I” is a Greek-owned ship that sails under the Panama flag.