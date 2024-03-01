Former Canadian PM Brian Mulroney dies at age of 84

AMN

Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, who led his country from 1984 to 1993, has died at the age of 84. The conservative leader, the 18th prime minister in Canada’s history, passed away “peacefully, surrounded by family,” as posted by his family. Mulroney led Canada through the closing days of the Cold War and forged a free trade agreement with the US. Born in a blue-collar paper mill town in north-eastern Quebec, Mulroney began his career as a lawyer and business executive before taking over as the leader of the Progressive Conservative Party and becoming prime minister.