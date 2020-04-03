‘Wrong to blame religious minorities over origin of COVID-19’: US

WEB DESK

The United States has said it is wrong to pin blame on religious minorities for the spread of coronavirus, asserting that the “blame game” over the origin of the Covid-19 should be aggressively pushed back by governments across the world.

US Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback Thursday, as quoted by PTI, said, “They (governments) should go out there in open messaging and say no, this is not what happened.

Brownback’s remarks came after a congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin area emerged as one of the biggest hotspots of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

We know where this virus originated. We know it’s a pandemic the whole world is being subjected to and it’s not something from religious minorities. But unfortunately, we are seeing the sort of blame game getting started up in different places around the world, and we hope it gets pushed back aggressively by those host governments.”