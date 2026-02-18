Writ filed in Bangladesh High Court challenging July National Charter

Last Updated on February 18, 2026 8:23 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

A writ petition has been filed in the High Court Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh seeking to declare the July National Charter illegal and unconstitutional. The petition, filed in public interest by Supreme Court lawyer Yunus Ali Akand, also seeks a stay on the implementation of the charter. The case may be heard next week by a bench headed by Justice Razik-Al-Jalil.



The writ names the Cabinet Secretary, Law Ministry Secretary, National Consensus Commission, Chief Election Commissioner and others as respondents.



Separately, another public interest writ has been filed challenging the legality of the February 12 referendum and seeking cancellation of results announced on February 13. That petition was filed by lawyer ABM Ataul Majid Touhid.