The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Writ filed in Bangladesh High Court challenging July National Charter

Feb 18, 2026

Last Updated on February 18, 2026 8:23 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

A writ petition has been filed in the High Court Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh seeking to declare the July National Charter illegal and unconstitutional. The petition, filed in public interest by Supreme Court lawyer Yunus Ali Akand, also seeks a stay on the implementation of the charter. The case may be heard next week by a bench headed by Justice Razik-Al-Jalil.


The writ names the Cabinet Secretary, Law Ministry Secretary, National Consensus Commission, Chief Election Commissioner and others as respondents.


Separately, another public interest writ has been filed challenging the legality of the February 12 referendum and seeking cancellation of results announced on February 13. That petition was filed by lawyer ABM Ataul Majid Touhid.

Related Post

AMN HEALTH

India, France Launch AI Health Centre at AIIMS to Boost Research, Brain Health Innovation

Feb 18, 2026
AMN TOP AWAAZ

PM Modi holds talks with several world leaders on sidelines of India AI Impact Summit 

Feb 18, 2026
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman allocates portfolios to new ministers

Feb 18, 2026

You missed

QAUMI AWAAZ REGIONAL AWAAZ

Sarvadharm Manch Holds Interfaith Meet in Gaya to Strengthen Peace Drive in Bihar

18 February 2026 9:49 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN HEALTH

India, France Launch AI Health Centre at AIIMS to Boost Research, Brain Health Innovation

18 February 2026 8:55 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN TOP AWAAZ

PM Modi holds talks with several world leaders on sidelines of India AI Impact Summit 

18 February 2026 8:40 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
PRESS RELEASE QAUMI AWAAZ

IndiaZakat releases 2025 Achievement Report at a National Online Event

18 February 2026 8:29 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments