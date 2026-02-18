Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman allocates portfolios to new ministers

Last Updated on February 18, 2026 8:21 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Hindu Nitai Roy Chowdhury, Buddhist Dipen Dewan inducted as full ministers

Zakir Hossain, Dhaka

The Bangladesh government on Tuesday night issued a gazette notification allocating portfolios among members of the newly formed cabinet led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, hours after ministers and state ministers took oath.

The cabinet comprises 25 full ministers and 24 state ministers, including two representatives from minority communities. Hindu leader Nitai Roy Chowdhury has been assigned the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, while Buddhist leader Dipen Dewan has been given charge of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Ministry.

In line with the Rules of Business, the Prime Minister has retained charge of the Cabinet Division, the Ministry of Defence, and the Armed Forces Division.

Full Ministers (Cabinet)

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been assigned the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives; Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury the Ministries of Finance and Planning; Salahuddin Ahmed the Ministry of Home Affairs; and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.

Hafiz Uddin Ahmed (Bir Bikram) has taken charge of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, while AZM Zahid Hossain has been assigned the Ministries of Women and Children Affairs and Social Welfare.

Khalilur Rahman, a technocrat and former national security adviser, has been appointed Minister for Foreign Affairs; Abdul Awal Mintoo has been given Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Kazi Shah Mofazzal Houssain Kaikobad Religious Affairs; Mizanur Rahman Minu Land; and Nitai Roy Chowdhury Cultural Affairs.

Khandaker Abdul Muktadir has been given charge of Commerce, Industries, and Textiles and Jute; Ariful Haque Choudhury Labour and Employment along with Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment; and Zahir Uddin Swapon Information and Broadcasting.

Mohammad Amin Ur Rashid has been assigned Agriculture, Fisheries and Livestock, and Food; Afroza Khanam Rita Civil Aviation and Tourism; Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Water Resources; and Asadul Habib Dulu Disaster Management and Relief.

Mohammad Asaduzzaman has been given the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs; Zakaria Taher Housing and Public Works; Dipen Dewan Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs; and ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon Education along with Primary and Mass Education.

Sarder Md Sakhawat Hossain will oversee Health and Family Planning; Fakir Mahbub Anam Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology along with Science and Technology; and Sheikh Rabiul Alam Road Transport, Railways and Shipping.

State Ministers

Among the state ministers, M Rashiduzzaman Millat has been assigned Civil Aviation and Tourism; Anindya Islam Amit Power, Energy and Mineral Resources; Shariful Alam Commerce, Industries, and Textiles and Jute; and Shama Obaed Foreign Affairs.

Sultan Salahuddin Tuku has been given Agriculture, Fisheries and Livestock, and Food; Kaiser Kamal Land; Farhad Hossain Azad Water Resources; and Aminul Haque, a technocrat, Youth and Sports.

Mir Mohammad Helal Uddin has been assigned Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs; Habibur Rashid and Md Rajib Ahsan Road Transport and Bridges along with Railways and Shipping; Md Abdul Bari Public Administration; and Mir Shahe Alam Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives.

Zonayed Saki has been given Finance and Planning; Ishraque Hossain Liberation War Affairs; Farzana Sharmin Women and Children Affairs and Social Welfare; Shaikh Faridul Islam Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Nurul Haque Nur Labour and Employment along with Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment.

Yasser Khan Chowdhury has been assigned Information and Broadcasting; M Iqbal Hossain Disaster Management and Relief; MA Muhith Health and Family Welfare; Ahammad Sohel Manjur Housing and Public Works; Bobby Hajjaj Education along with Primary and Mass Education; and Ali Newaz Mahmud Khaiyam Cultural Affairs.

Advisers

In addition, the Prime Minister has appointed 10 advisers. Mirza Abbas Uddin Ahmed, Nazrul Islam Khan, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed, Md Ismail Zabihullah, and Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir have been appointed advisers with the rank of minister, while Humayun Kabir, Brigadier General (retd.) Shamsul Islam, Zahed Ur Rahman, Mahadi Amin, and Rehan Asif Asad have been appointed advisers with the rank of state minister.