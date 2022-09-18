FreeCurrencyRates.com

World Wrestling Championships: Bajrang Punia loses in quarterfinals

Commonwealth Games champion Bajrang Punia on Saturday lost his quarter-final bout to world number 32 John Diakomhalis of USA by 0-10 in 65 kg category of World Wrestling Championship-2022 at Belgrade, Serbia. Playing with a bleeding head, Bajrang started the bout with caution and the American wrestler displayed more eagerness and aggressiveness to take on Bajrang. John scored first four point by pushing Bajrang out of the designated play area and then couple of takedowns to knock the multiple world championship medallist out. Earlier today, Bajrang who picked up a head injury in his first bout against Alejandro Valdes of Cuba and won that to move into the quarterfinal.

