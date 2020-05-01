Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 9,72,719 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Lockdowns causing record fall in CO2 emissions
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,27,638 worldwide
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is no more
इंडियन आवाज़     01 May 2020 05:43:00      انڈین آواز

World observes ‘International Labour Day’ amid Corona Crisis

AMN / WEB DESK

Today is International Labour Day, also known as International Worker’s Day or May Day. The day is celebrated to honour the contribution of working men and women.

In his message, Director General of International Labour Organization, Guy Ryder called upon everyone to together build a better normal.

He said, the time is now to bring solutions to the table and secure a future of work built on social justice.

Mr Ryder said, the lasting legacy of the 2020 global health and human crisis must be that Labour Day 2021 marks progress in shaping a better normal.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind has greeted the men and women workers on the occasion of International Labour Day.

In a tweet, Mr Kovind said, this day is dedicated to honour the hard work and dedication of crores of men and women workers.

He said, they are laying the foundation for a better and prosperous India and they are the nation builders in the true sense.

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Fans, Friends mourn death of legend Rishi Kapoor

Fans, Friends mourn death of legend Rishi Kapoor

WEB DESK The Death of renowned actor Rishi Kapoor has left the country shocked and distressed. Fans and col ...

Renowned Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is no more

Renowned Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is no more

WEB DESK Renowned Actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away at a Mumbai hospital. The 67-year-old actor fought a t ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

FILE PHOTO WEB DESK More than 150 transgender activists from across India  have urged the governmen ...

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

SPORTS

Legendary sportsperson Chuni Goswami is no more

AMN Legendary Footballer Chuni Goswami died in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon after prolonged illness. He wa ...

BCCI clears hefty payments to super-rich cricketers during lockdown period

BY MADHU AGRAWAL It is indeed shame that super-rich Board for Control of Cricket in India BCCI is boasting ...

