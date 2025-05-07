World leaders show solidarity with India after Operation Sindoor

The world community has shown solidarity with India after the Indian Armed Forces carried out ‘Operation Sindoor’ against nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated that Russia resolutely condemns acts of terrorism, opposes all manifestations of it, and emphasizes the need for global cooperation to effectively combat this evil.

Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi, while reaffirming Japan’s firm stance against terrorism, urged both countries to exercise restraint.

Germany’s Foreign Office issued a statement on X calling for calm. It said that Germany is in contact with both India and Pakistan and is monitoring the situation closely.

Qatar’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, spoke with Foreign Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and reaffirmed Doha’s commitment to helping find a concerted solution through dialogue and peaceful means.

US President Donald Trump expressed hope that the tension ends soon.

UK has urged India and Pakistan to show restraint and engage in direct dialogue to find a swift, diplomatic path forward. In a statement, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said UK was clear in its condemnation of the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam last month. He said all sides need to work urgently to see regional stability restored and ensure the protection of civilians.

Israel has extended its support to India’s right to defend itself from terrorism. The Ambassador of Israel to India, Reuven Azar, posted on X that Israel supports India’s right to self-defence, and terrorists should know there is no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent.