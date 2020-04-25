World Health Organization cautions against idea of immunity passports

WEB DESK

The World Health Organization is cautioning against the idea of immunity passports. It says there is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected against a second infection.

The concept of immunity passports or risk-free certificates has been floated as a way of allowing people protected against reinfection to return to work.

WHO argues that people who assume they are immune to reinfection may ignore public health advice, and such certificates could raise the risks of continued virus transmission.