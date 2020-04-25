Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 7,81,382 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
US states partly reopen as virus deaths top 50,000
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 1,95,920 worldwide

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Apr 2020 04:57:27      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

72 COVID-19 therapeutics trial underway, 211 in planning stages: US FDA

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Trump administration health official has said that as many as 72 trials of therapeutics are underway and 211 in the planning stages to find a cure for coronavirus. This includes convalescent plasma as well as antiviral therapies, he added.

Commissioner of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Stephen M Hahn told reporters at a White House news conference Yesterday that the work was under way on finding a vaccine for the coronavirus and the FDA had authorised two firms on vaccine trials.

To date, the FDA has issued 44 individual emergency use authorisations for test kit manufacturers and laboratories.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Says Aapka kuch farz banta hai ki nahin? Bollywood actress Hema Malini on Wednesday urged the citiz ...

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!