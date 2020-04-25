72 COVID-19 therapeutics trial underway, 211 in planning stages: US FDA

WEB DESK

Trump administration health official has said that as many as 72 trials of therapeutics are underway and 211 in the planning stages to find a cure for coronavirus. This includes convalescent plasma as well as antiviral therapies, he added.

Commissioner of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Stephen M Hahn told reporters at a White House news conference Yesterday that the work was under way on finding a vaccine for the coronavirus and the FDA had authorised two firms on vaccine trials.

To date, the FDA has issued 44 individual emergency use authorisations for test kit manufacturers and laboratories.