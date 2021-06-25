At Rashtra Manch, Opposition decides to formulate an ‘alternative vision’ for India
UK, EU close to truce in Brexit trade dispute: Official
Delta Plus variant of COVID is a ‘Variant of Concern’ in India: Health ministry
Joe Biden says will ‘bring every resource’ to manage busy storm season
इंडियन आवाज़     25 Jun 2021 09:25:07      انڈین آواز

World health, IP, trade bodies launch platform to tackle COVID-19 pandemic

Heads of the global health, intellectual property and trade bodies have announced a joint platform to help countries plug the gaps in accessing Covid-19 vaccines, treatments and technologies.

World Health Organization’s Tedros Ghebreyesus, World Intellectual Property Organization’s Daren Tang and World Trade Organization’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said they want to map out further collaboration to tackle the pandemic. In a joint statement, they said they will implement a joint platform for tripartite technical assistance to countries relating to their needs for Covid-19 medical technologies. They further said countries would be able to access expertise in places where the three fields cross over in battling the pandemic.

The platform will provide “a one-stop shop that will make available the full range of expertise on access, intellectual property and trade matters provided by our organisations, and other partners, in a coordinated way. The statement said, it would support countries in assessing and prioritising their unmet needs for Covid-19 vaccines, medicines and other related technologies. It would also help them make full use of all available options to access such tools, including through coordinating with other countries going through similar challenges, it added.

SPORTS

Saurabh Chaudhary bags bronze medal at ISSF World Cup Shooting

World number two Saurabh Chaudhary opened India’s account at the ISSF World Cup at Osijek, Croatia with a br ...

Golf: Anirban Lahiri makes the cut will play his second successive Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Luck smiled on Anirban Lahiri as the Indian professional booked the last bert ...

EURO Cup 2020: Germany thrash Portugal 4-2; Italy to clash with Wales tonight

@EURO2020 In Euro Cup Football, Germany thrashed Portugal 4-2 in the Group F encounter as Kai Havertz and R ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت، افغانستان میں امن کے تمام اقدامات کی حمایت کرتا ہے : وزارت خارجہ

وزارت خارجہ نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت، افغانستان میں امن کےتمام اقد ...

جموں و کشمیر میں چناؤحلقوں کی حد بندی تیزی کے ساتھ کرنے کی ضرورت:وزیراعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ جموں و کشمیر میں چُناو حلقو ...

کورونااورلاک ڈاؤن بھی نفرت کے وائرس کو ختم نہیں کرسکے

مذہبی منافرت اور فرقہ وارانہ بنیاد پر عوام کو تقسیم کرنے کا ی ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

Taj Mahal reopen, 650 visitors allowed at a time

AMN / Agra The iconic Taj Mahal reopened for visitors today. Only 650 people have been allowed to enter the ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

