World Happiness Index: Bangladesh moves 7 points up

Bangladesh improved its ranking by seven notches on the World Happiness Index from 101 last year to 94 in 2022 out of 146 countries included in the report.

Finland occupies the top position on the Happiness Index for the fifth consecutive year. It is followed by Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland and Netherlands in the top five rankings. Afghanistan has been ranked at the bottom of the index as the least happy country in the world. It is followed by Lebanon, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Botswana, Lesotho and Sierra Leone from the bottom up.

The ranking is done on a three-year average based on surveys of ‘Life Evaluation’ conducted by Gallup World Poll which surveys around 1000 people from each country to evaluate their current life on a scale of 0-10. On this scale, 10 marks the best possible and 0 as the worst possible life. Further, six key variables GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity, and corruption contribute to explaining life evaluations.

Since 2011, the World Happiness Report (WHR) is released every year around the time of International Day of Happiness on March 20 which was adopted by the UN General Assembly based on a resolution tabled by Bhutan.