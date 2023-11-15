World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli creates history, becomes first cricketer to hit 50 ODI hundreds

India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli became the first batsman in history to hit 50 hundreds in one-day internationals and during the course of his innings, broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most runs in a single edition of the ODI World Cup.

Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar record with his 50th hundred in one-day internationals during India’s 2023 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Kohli had equaled Tendulkar’s record for most ODI centuries against South Africa on November 5 at the Eden Gardens.

Virat Kohli has now scored 6 hundreds in 2023. This hundred against New Zealand is Kohli’s 5th in all ODI World Cups and his third of the tournament. He had scored a hundred on World Cup debut against Bangladesh in 2011 and followed that up with a century against Pakistan in 2015. Kohli had a great time with the bat in the 2019 World Cup but he did not have any hundreds to show for his efforts.

Virat Kohli is now also only the third Indian after Sourav Ganguly and Rohit Sharma to score hundreds in the knockout matches of the ODI World Cups. Ganguly had scored an unbeaten 111 off 114 balls against Kenya in the semifinal of the 2003 World Cup while Rohit had smashed 137 against Bangladesh in the quarterfinal of the 2015 World Cup.