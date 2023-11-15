इंडियन आवाज़     16 Nov 2023 12:42:23      انڈین آواز

World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli creates history, becomes first cricketer to hit 50 ODI hundreds

Leave a comment
Published On: By

India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli became the first batsman in history to hit 50 hundreds in one-day internationals and during the course of his innings, broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most runs in a single edition of the ODI World Cup.

Image

Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar record with his 50th hundred in one-day internationals during India’s 2023 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Kohli had equaled Tendulkar’s record for most ODI centuries against South Africa on November 5 at the Eden Gardens.

Virat Kohli has now scored 6 hundreds in 2023. This hundred against New Zealand is Kohli’s 5th in all ODI World Cups and his third of the tournament. He had scored a hundred on World Cup debut against Bangladesh in 2011 and followed that up with a century against Pakistan in 2015. Kohli had a great time with the bat in the 2019 World Cup but he did not have any hundreds to show for his efforts.

Virat Kohli is now also only the third Indian after Sourav Ganguly and Rohit Sharma to score hundreds in the knockout matches of the ODI World Cups. Ganguly had scored an unbeaten 111 off 114 balls against Kenya in the semifinal of the 2003 World Cup while Rohit had smashed 137 against Bangladesh in the quarterfinal of the 2015 World Cup.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سہارا گروپ کے بانی سبرت رائے انتقال کر گئے۔

سہارا گروپ کے بانی سبرت رائے طویل علالت سے لڑنے کے بعد منگل ک ...

“فلسطینی ریاست کا حقیقی وجود انتہائی اہم ہے “

فلسطینی پناہ گزینوں کے لیے اقوام متحدہ کے امدادی ادارے (انرا) ...

خواتین اور اسلام: امینہ محمد کا تعلیم، خودمختاری، اور امن پر اصرار

اقوام متحدہ کی نائب سیکرٹری جنرل امینہ محمد نے کہا ہے کہ اگرچ ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

Govt approves Digital Advertisement Policy, 2023 to enable & empower CBC

AMN / NEW DELHI Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has approved a path-breaking Digital Advertisemen ...

UNESCO unveils action plan to check Online disinformation, Hate Speech

By Andalib Akhter Following extensive worldwide consultations and backed by a global opinion, the UNESCO ha ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

28 Countries including India sign agreement to contain risks associated with AI

AMN / WEB DESK India, along with 27 other countries and the European Union have signed world's first agreem ...

World’s first Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit begins at Buckingham in UK

British Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan has called for international collaboration to mitigate risks of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart