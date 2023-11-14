Forward Uttam Singh to lead 18-member Indian team at Junior Hockey World Cup Malaysia

Harpal Singh Bedi

New Delhi, 14th November : Hockey India on Tuesday retained forward Uttam Singh as captain of the 18-member team for the Junior World Cup to be played from 5th to 16th December in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Forward Araijeet Singh Hundal is the vice-captain of the squad which includes goalkeepers Mohith H S and Ranvijay Singh Yadav. Defenders Shardanand Tiwari, Amandeep Lakra, Rohit, Sunil JoJo, and Amir Ali .

The midfield is fortified by the presence of Vishnukant Singh, Poovanna C B, Rajinder Singh, Amandeep, and Aditya Singh.

The forward line will be spearheaded by Uttam Singh along with , Aditya Lalage, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Sudeep Chirmako, and Boby Singh Dhami.

Defender Sukhvinder and midfielder Sunit Lakra have been named as replacement players for this prestigious event.

Speaking about the team Coach CR Kumar, said, “As reigning Asian champions, the prospect of showcasing our skills on the global stage fills us with immense excitement. Our track record in previous Junior Men’s tournaments, yielding positive results, has instilled confidence in our abilities to compete at a higher level.”

“This time, we present a well-rounded, formidable squad, marking a significant shift in our approach towards the Junior World Cup. Moreover, we draw inspiration from the legacy created by the 2016 Junior World Cup-winning team and aspire to meet the expectations it has set.

“To help us in this endeavour, we are fortunate to have a bunch of seasoned players, who were part of the last Junior World Cup in Bhubaneswar. They will shoulder leadership roles and mentor their teammates. Our ultimate priority is to clinch victory in the Junior World Cup, and we are committed to taking measured steps toward achieving this goal,” he added.

India is placed in Pool C alongside Canada, Korea, and Spain. The men in blue will open their campaign on 5th December with a clash against Korea, followed by matches against Spain and Canada on 7th and 9th December respectively.

In the tournament’s other pools, Pool A includes defending Champions Argentina, along with Australia, Chile, and hosts Malaysia. Pool B comprises of Egypt, France, Germany, and South Africa.

Pool D is perhaps the toughest with Belgium, Netherlands, New Zealand, and Pakistan vying for a Quarter-Finals berth.

The Quarter-Finals are slated for 12th December, followed by the Semi-Finals on 14th December, with the grand Final taking place on 16th December.

In the last edition of the tournament, India narrowly missed securing the Bronze medal, finishing fourth and this time they l aim to go all the way.