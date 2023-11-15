ICC World Cup: Star of the night- Mohammad Shami bags Player of the Match Award for his 7-wicket haul

The star of the night – Mohammad Shami bags the Player of the Match Award for his incredible seven-wicket haul

Mohammed Shami became the first bowler to pick four five-wicket hauls in World Cups when he accomplished the landmark in the semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

With his 4th 5-wicket haul in the World Cup, Shami broke his tie with Australia pacer Mitchell Starc at the ODI World Cup. Notably, Starc has taken three five-wicket hauls in ODI World Cup history.

Shami also became the fastest bowler to take 50 wickets in the ODI World Cup during the semi-final against New Zealand. The Indian pacer reached the landmark in his 17th ODI World Cup innings, bettering Starc’s record once again.

This extraordinary achievement places Shami in the elite company of legendary bowlers, including Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Wasim Akram, Muttiah Muralitharan, Lasith Malinga, and Glenn McGrath. Notably, McGrath leads the pack with 71 wickets, followed closely by Muralitharan (68), Starc (58), Boult (52), Wasim (55), Malinga (56), and Shami (51).