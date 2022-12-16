World cannot let another ‘9/11′ or ’26/11’ happen again, says EAM Jaishankar at UN

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar today said, the world cannot let another ‘9/11 of New York’ or ’26/11 of Mumbai’ happen again. Dr Jaishankar was speaking during UN Security Council briefing on ‘Threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts: Global counter-terrorism approach – principles and the way forward’ in New York.

He stressed that no individual state should endeavour to seek political gain from terrorism. He drove home the point that when it comes to tackling terrorism, the world must overcome political differences and manifest a zero-tolerance approach.

The Minister added that dealing with double standards, both inside and outside the Security Council, is a challenge. He pointed out that for too long, some have persisted with the approach that terrorism is just another instrument or stratagem. He said, those invested in terrorism have used such cynicism to carry on. The Minister termed this is as wrong and potentially downright dangerous.

Dr. Jaishankar said, the suggestion that states who are apparently capable on everything else but are only helpless when it comes to terrorism is ludicrous. Saying that accountability must be the bedrock of counter-terrorism, he said today’s briefing is a part of India’s ongoing efforts in the UN Security Council to re-invigorate its counter-terrorism agenda. He called this overdue saying that the threat of terrorism has become even more serious. He cited the expansion of Al-Qaida, Da’esh, Boko Haram and Al Shabab and their affiliates. He also said, at the other end of the spectrum are ‘lone wolf’attacks inspired by online radicalization and biases.

Dr. Jaishankar further stated that the world should not forget that old habits and established networks are still alive, especially in South Asia. He added that the contemporary epicenter of terrorism remains very much alive and active.

The Minister thanked Nurse Anjali Kulthe, a victim of the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks, who shared her recollection of the incident with everyone on the occasion. Dr. Jaishankar said her testimony is a stark reminder to the Council and the international community that justice is yet to be delivered to the victims of several terrorist incidents, including the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The Minister also met with his Ireland counterpart on the sidelines of the event. He conveyed India’s condolences on the tragic loss of life of an Irish peacekeeper and injuries to three others in Lebanon. He said India and Ireland will continue cooperation in various multilateral fora.

Dr. Jaishankar also met US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland. They noted the strong cooperation between the two countries in multilateral fora, including the UNSC.