World cannot afford another pandemic: US Health Secy Xavier Bacerra

AMN / WEB DESK

US Secretary of State for Health and Human Services Xavier Bacerra said that it is time to work together as the world cannot afford another pandemic.

Briefing the media on the sidelines of the G20 Health Ministers meeting in Gandhinagar, Mr. Bacerra said, every country needs to recognize its role and contribute to tackling future health emergencies.

Mr. Bacerra said, this is a moment for India to show that it is a world leader in the health sector.

He said, together the US and India are ensuring the supply of medicines to the world. He added that during the G 20 meeting, both countries discussed collaborative efforts to ensure the safety and availability of medicines.