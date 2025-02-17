Working on Trump’s plan to remove and resettle Gaza’s population: Israeli PM Netanyahu

FILE PHOTO

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he is working on the US President Donald Trump’s plan to remove and resettle Gaza’s population. He called it the only way to secure the region’s future. Netanyahu discussed the plan with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Jerusalem, who kicked off a Middle East visit on Sunday. Endorsing Israel’s war aims in Gaza, Mr. Rubio said Hamas must be eradicated. Mr. Netanyahu, however, insisted any emigration would be voluntary, but critics say the destruction in Gaza leaves residents with little choice. Rubio will visit Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the countries where leaders have opposed Trump’s proposal, which includes redeveloping Gaza under US control.

Mr. Netanyahu has said, he and Trump have a common strategy for Gaza. Echoing Trump, he said if Hamas doesn’t release dozens of remaining hostages, the gates of hell would be open.

Talks on the ceasefire’s second phase, which involves releasing hostages and withdrawing Israeli forces, have yet to start. Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff said, talks will begin soon, aiming to free 19 Israeli soldiers.