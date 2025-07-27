Cambodia prohibits all flights from flying across fighting zones with Thailand

AMN

Cambodia’s State Secretariat of Civil Aviation (SSCA) today prohibited all flights from flying across fighting zones with Thailand. Sinn Chanserey Vutha, who is also the SSCA’s secretary of state, said all airlines had been informed to avoid flying over conflict zones and the scope of prohibition had been expanded to Poipet City, Pailin province and part of Siem Reap province.

Clashes reportedly continued at several areas along the Thailand-Cambodia border, with Cambodian forces conducting sustained bombardment utilising heavy weapons, field artillery, and rocket systems.

Thai forces responded with appropriate supporting fire in accordance with the tactical situation and issued advisories to local civilians to avoid entering areas of clashes. Fighting continued despite Cambodia’s call for an immediate ceasefire at the UN Security Council. Both sides have accused each other of violating international law. Thai army has accused the Cambodian army of laying anti-personnel landmines in Thai territory. Thailand media reported that the Thai army has sent letters to 26 countries through its military attaches abroad, briefing them on the situation along the Thailand-Cambodia border.

According to the deputy spokesperson of the Thai Ministry of Public Health, 14 Thai people were killed and 46 others injured in military clashes near the Thailand-Cambodia border on Thursday.

A Cambodian defence spokesperson today said that at least 13 people have died and 71 others were injured in Cambodia in border clashes.