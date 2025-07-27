Iran Launches Nahid-2 Telecom Satellite Aboard Russian Soyuz Rocket

Iran successfully launched its telecommunications and research satellite Nahid-2 into space aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket yesterday. It was part of a multi-payload mission that also included Russia’s Unisphere-M3 and M4 satellites, along with 18 other satellites from various countries. The Soyuz has previously launched other Iranian satellites, including Khayyam, Pars-1, Kosar, and Hodhod. Nahid-2 is designed to remain in orbit for five years and is equipped with an indigenous propulsion system capable of adjusting its altitude by up to 50 kilometers, crucial for maintaining its orbital position and operational stability.

Post navigation