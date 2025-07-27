Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Iran Launches Nahid-2 Telecom Satellite Aboard Russian Soyuz Rocket

Jul 27, 2025
Iran successfully launched its telecommunications and research satellite Nahid-2 into space aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket yesterday. It was part of a multi-payload mission that also included Russia’s Unisphere-M3 and M4 satellites, along with 18 other satellites from various countries. The Soyuz has previously launched other Iranian satellites, including Khayyam, Pars-1, Kosar, and Hodhod. Nahid-2 is designed to remain in orbit for five years and is equipped with an indigenous propulsion system capable of adjusting its altitude by up to 50 kilometers, crucial for maintaining its orbital position and operational stability.

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

CETA समझौते से भारत के समुद्री उत्पादों के निर्यात में आएगी 70 फीसदी तक की बढ़ोतरी

Jul 27, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Cambodia prohibits all flights from flying across fighting zones with Thailand

Jul 27, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nine Killed in Deadly Courthouse Attack by Sunni Group in Iran's Restive Southeast

Jul 26, 2025

HINDI SECTION

भारत-न्यूजीलैंड मुक्त व्यापार समझौते पर दूसरे दौर की वार्ता संपन्न, बातचीत का तीसरा दौर सितंबर में होगा

27 July 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

CETA समझौते से भारत के समुद्री उत्पादों के निर्यात में आएगी 70 फीसदी तक की बढ़ोतरी

27 July 2025
HINDI SECTION

भगोड़े आतंकियों-तस्करों को विदेश से लाने के लिए एजेंसियां विशेष उपाय करें: गृहमंत्री अमित शाह

27 July 2025
HINDI SECTION

ग्रामीण महिलाओं को सशक्त बनाने की दिशा में ऐतिहासिक पहल —'बीमा सखी योजना' का शुभारंभ

27 July 2025
