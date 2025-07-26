Nine Killed in Deadly Courthouse Attack by Sunni Group in Iran’s Restive Southeast

WEB DESK

At least nine people, including three attackers, were killed and 22 injured in a deadly assault by the Sunni militant group Jaish al-Adl on a courthouse in Zahedan, the capital of Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province, on Saturday. According to media reports the assailants, armed with grenades and wearing explosive vests, targeted the court complex in a brazen attack. Victims included a toddler, a 60-year-old woman, and several security personnel.

Jaish al-Adl, which claimed responsibility on Telegram, said it aimed to avenge judicial actions against Baluch citizens and warned court officials of future attacks. The group alleged it killed over 30 officials, though Iran’s state media did not confirm that figure.

Sistan-Baluchestan, home to Iran’s Sunni Baluch minority, has long witnessed unrest driven by political and economic grievances. Tehran blames armed groups like Jaish al-Adl for terrorism and links to foreign powers, as well as involvement in regional insurgency and cross-border smuggling.