Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nine Killed in Deadly Courthouse Attack by Sunni Group in Iran’s Restive Southeast

Jul 26, 2025

WEB DESK

At least nine people, including three attackers, were killed and 22 injured in a deadly assault by the Sunni militant group Jaish al-Adl on a courthouse in Zahedan, the capital of Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province, on Saturday. According to media reports the assailants, armed with grenades and wearing explosive vests, targeted the court complex in a brazen attack. Victims included a toddler, a 60-year-old woman, and several security personnel.

Jaish al-Adl, which claimed responsibility on Telegram, said it aimed to avenge judicial actions against Baluch citizens and warned court officials of future attacks. The group alleged it killed over 30 officials, though Iran’s state media did not confirm that figure.

Sistan-Baluchestan, home to Iran’s Sunni Baluch minority, has long witnessed unrest driven by political and economic grievances. Tehran blames armed groups like Jaish al-Adl for terrorism and links to foreign powers, as well as involvement in regional insurgency and cross-border smuggling.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

CETA समझौते से भारत के समुद्री उत्पादों के निर्यात में आएगी 70 फीसदी तक की बढ़ोतरी

Jul 27, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Cambodia prohibits all flights from flying across fighting zones with Thailand

Jul 27, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran Launches Nahid-2 Telecom Satellite Aboard Russian Soyuz Rocket

Jul 27, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

भारत-न्यूजीलैंड मुक्त व्यापार समझौते पर दूसरे दौर की वार्ता संपन्न, बातचीत का तीसरा दौर सितंबर में होगा

27 July 2025 2:29 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

CETA समझौते से भारत के समुद्री उत्पादों के निर्यात में आएगी 70 फीसदी तक की बढ़ोतरी

27 July 2025 2:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

भगोड़े आतंकियों-तस्करों को विदेश से लाने के लिए एजेंसियां विशेष उपाय करें: गृहमंत्री अमित शाह

27 July 2025 2:24 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

ग्रामीण महिलाओं को सशक्त बनाने की दिशा में ऐतिहासिक पहल —’बीमा सखी योजना’ का शुभारंभ

27 July 2025 2:22 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!