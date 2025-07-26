Pakistan bestows Top military honours on US General

AMN / WEB DESK

ISLAMABAD: In a symbolic affirmation of growing defence cooperation, Pakistan on Saturday awarded the Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) — one of its highest military honours — to General Michael E. Kurilla, Commander of the United States Central Command (USCENTCOM). The award was presented by President Asif Ali Zardari during a formal ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the award recognises General Kurilla’s “exemplary service” and his pivotal contributions toward deepening the strategic military relationship between Pakistan and the United States. His efforts, the statement noted, have played a key role in strengthening bilateral military cooperation, enhancing regional security, and expanding joint counterterrorism initiatives.

“General Kurilla’s visionary leadership has significantly contributed to fostering mutual trust, operational collaboration, and sustained defence ties between the Pakistan Armed Forces and USCENTCOM,” the ISPR said. The honour also reflects Pakistan’s appreciation for his “unwavering support” in regional peace efforts and joint military engagements.

During his visit to Pakistan, General Kurilla also held high-level meetings with key leadership, including President Zardari and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir. The talks focused on evolving regional security challenges, military-to-military cooperation, and shared counterterrorism objectives.