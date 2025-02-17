China objects sailing of Canadian warship in Taiwan Strait

WEB DESK

China criticized Canada for sailing a warship that passed through the Taiwan Strait. A Chinese military spokesperson accused Canada of stirring up trouble and undermining peace, and warned that China will counter any threats in the region. Beijing deployed air and naval forces in response.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s defence ministry defended Canada’s actions, stating that the Taiwan Strait is international waters and warning that China’s attempts to claim sovereignty threaten global security. Taiwan also reported spotting 41 Chinese aircraft and nine warships near its territory in the last 24 hours.