Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

China objects sailing of Canadian warship in Taiwan Strait

Feb 17, 2025

WEB DESK

China criticized Canada for sailing a warship that passed through the Taiwan Strait. A Chinese military spokesperson accused Canada of stirring up trouble and undermining peace, and warned that China will counter any threats in the region. Beijing deployed air and naval forces in response.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s defence ministry defended Canada’s actions, stating that the Taiwan Strait is international waters and warning that China’s attempts to claim sovereignty threaten global security. Taiwan also reported spotting 41 Chinese aircraft and nine warships near its territory in the last 24 hours.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Working on Trump’s plan to remove and resettle Gaza’s population: Israeli PM Netanyahu

Feb 17, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Police verification no longer mandatory for passports in Bangladesh

Feb 17, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka: President Dissanayake present Budget 2025, focusing on economic recovery

Feb 17, 2025

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

Gyanesh Kumar is new CEC: Played key role in setting up Ram Temple trust

17 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s exports to US increase 39% to $8.44 bn in January: Govt

17 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Working on Trump’s plan to remove and resettle Gaza’s population: Israeli PM Netanyahu

17 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HEALTH

Eating Vegetables Cuts Liver Cancer Risk by 65% in Cirrhosis Patients: Study

17 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!