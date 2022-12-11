Women’s Cricket: Australia set a target of 188 runs for India in second T20 International

AMN/ WEB DESK

Chasing a target of 188 runs, India were 17 without loss in 2 overs against Australia in Women’s cricket in the second T20 International of the five-match series being played at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, when reports last came in.

Australia scored 187 runs for the loss of one wicket in the stipulated 20 overs. For Australia, Beth Mooney top scored with 88 runs while Tahlia McGrath scored 70 runs. Deepti Sharma took the lone wicket for India.

Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bowl.