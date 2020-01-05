Women Science Congress begins in Bengaluru

AMN / Bengaluru



The Women Science Congress was inaugurated at the ongoing Indian Science Congress here today. DRDO Aeronautical Systems Director General Dr.Tessy Thomas who is known as Missile Woman of India graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Recalling the contribution of women in different spheres, she said, the status of women in the country is changing as their growing presence is seen in many areas of expertise.

Speaking about the contribution of Science and Technology, Dr. Thomas said, they are an essential tool for the rapid development and effective means to growth and socio-economic development of the country. She said that technology development has a profound and long term impact on the economic growth and security of the country.

Dr. Thomas said, the strides taken by India in the field of Science and Technology, through Mangalyan, Chandrayaan, anti-satellite mission, tactical and strategic mission in missile system, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle and Light Combat Aircraft, have established it in the elite club of nations.