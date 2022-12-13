Winter Session of Bihar State Legislature begins

AMN

The winter Session of the Bihar State Legislature began today. The House adjourned till 11 a.m. tomorrow after paying tributes to those leaders who died during inter-session period. Five seatings of the house will be upto December 19. Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary presented the second supplementary budget of current financial year was presented in the house today.

The session is likely to be stormy as the opposition party Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) set to corner the state government on issues of law and order, development and job promise to youths. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said the government is ready to reply each issue of opposition parties. Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary appealed to all the parties to ensure its smooth conduct so that maximum issues of public importance could be taken up.