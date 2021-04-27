2 lakh 19 thousand patients recover in last 24 hours
“Will Stop Counting Of Votes…”: Madras High Court slams Election Commission
EC ‘most responsible’ for Covid-19 surge, officials should be booked for murder: Madras HC
Germany, EU, US ready to help for India amid deadly COVID wave
PM Modi interacts with Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga
WHO unveils global immunization strategy to save 50 million lives by 2030

A UN-led global immunization strategy was unveiled yesterday to reach more than 50 million children who have missed lifesaving jabs against measles and other diseases because of COVID-19 disruption. WHO, along with UNICEF and the vaccine alliance Gavi, said their new global strategy has the potential to save 50 million lives within less than a decade.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, to avoid multiple outbreaks of life-threatening diseases like measles, yellow fever and diphtheria, it must be ensured that routine vaccination services are protected in every country in the world.

A WHO survey showed more than one third of countries were still seeing disruptions to their routine immunisation services. The joint statement said, around 60 mass vaccination campaigns were currently postponed in 50 countries, putting 228 million people, mostly children, at risk of diseases such as measles and polio.

It is time to relish 'Sadabahar' mango

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

