WHO hold emergency meeting over Coronavirus outbreak

Death toll in China mounts to 170

WEB DESK

World Health Organization (WHO) has convened an emergency meeting in Geneva today over the deadly Corona virus outbreak in China.

The committee will advise the Director-General on whether the outbreak constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) and what recommendations should be made to manage it.

India has requested China for permission to operate two flights to bring back Indian nationals from Hubei Province of China. MEA Spokesman Raveesh Kumar said, the Indian Embassy in Beijing is in touch with Chinese authorities on the ground to work out necessary logistics.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to infection caused by Novel Corona virus in China has risen to 170. Chinese authorities have so far confirmed 7,800 cases all over the country.

Premier Li Keqiang has said that China will make targeted efforts to strengthen the prevention and control of the Novel Corona virus outbreak. Meanwhile, Chinese health authorities have said first case of the virus has been detected in Tibet.

China today announced the suspension of all domestic football and postponed indefinitely the top-flight Chinese Super League (CSL) season in response to the deadly viral outbreak.

In France, five people have been confirmed to have Corona virus. Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said that a plane will bring 200 stranded French people from Wuhan.

Canada has chartered a plane to bring home as many as 160 of its nationals from China because of the Corona virus epidemic.

The second chartered flight with Japanese evacuees from the virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan arrived in Tokyo today. Three Japanese who returned on the first flight were confirmed to be infected with the virus.

The Northern Mariana Islands today banned all travellers from China and declared a state of significant emergency to protect against the Corona virus outbreak.