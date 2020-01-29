FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     29 Jan 2020 09:11:46      انڈین آواز
British Airways suspend all China flights over coronavirus

AMN

British Airways has suspended all its flights to and from China owing to the deadly coronavirus. In a statement, the airline said, flights have been suspended following an advice from the United Kingdom Foreign Office.

